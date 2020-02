PIQUA — Inder Pal Khera, Ph.D., age 82, of Piqua, OH passed away at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County at 8:55 AM on Friday January 31, 2020.

A celebration of Inder's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH, with Pundit Ashwani Kumar as celebrant. Per Mr. Khera's wishes, please don't send flowers.