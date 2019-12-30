NAPLES, Fla. — Iris L. Hocker, age 89, born January 15, 1930, of Naples, FL and formerly Pleasant Hill, OH, went to be with the Lord on December 1, 2019 at Avow Hospice House in Naples FL. Iris was born in Champaign, IL, the daughter of Everett Earl and Vernice (Kirby) Heckerson. Iris was a graduate of Armstrong High School and the University of Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean Hocker, daughter Sue Hocker, brother Everett Heckerson, and sister Eunice Halcomb.

She is survived by a son, Mark Hocker (Kyle Oreyro) of Dayton, OH and many loving nieces and nephews.

Iris was a former owner of The Beery School of Horsemanship in Pleasant Hill, OH along with her husband Dean. She retired in 1991 from the Tri-County Board of Mental Health in Troy, OH.

Iris enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, painting, and calligraphy. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, FL and a member of the United Church of Christ, Pleasant Hill, OH.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 10 W. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, OH 45359 with Rev. Terri Legge officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Christ, Pleasant Hill, OH.