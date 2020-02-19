SIDNEY — Jack Hines, age 89, a resident of Dorothy Love Health Care West, Sidney, OH, formerly of Troy, passed away at Lima Community Hospital on February 16, 2020.

He was born in Tipp City, OH on November 17, 1930 to the late Chauncie and Bertha (Cozatte) Hines.

Jack is survived by several nieces and a special friend, Bill Shinall, Piqua, OH.

He attended Tipp City School System, Tipp City, OH.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Troy, OH.

He worked as a laborer at a wrecking yard.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, OH. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH

Memorial contributions can be made to Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside) 1625 Troy Sidney Rd., Troy, OH 45373 or Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, 646 W. High St., Piqua, OH 45356.

