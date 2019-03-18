LOCKINGTON — Jack L. Powell, age 68, of Lockington, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

He was born December 10, 1950 in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Forrest Powell and Verba (Stewart) Powell.

He married Jacklin (Newman) Powell on December 4, 1976 and she survives.

Jack is survived by six children; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many foster children; brother Philip (Linda) Powell of Ludlow Falls; sister Roseanna Gray of Sidney.

Jack proudly served in the United States Army for two years and worked for LeRoy Manufacturing for over 30 years. He served on Lockington City Council for many years. He enjoyed collecting old cars and was an Ohio State Football fan. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Graveside services with full military honors held by Sidney Legion Post 217 will be held at Graceland Cemetery Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miami County Hospice, 3130 North County Road 25 A, Sidney, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.