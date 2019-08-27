FLETCHER — Jacqueline "Jackie" Dawn Rose, age 62, of Fletcher passed away at 9:24 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Born on June 4, 1957 in Bellefontaine, OH, Jackie was a daughter of Oran and Billie (Truman) Thomas of Troy, who survive.

She married Terrence Joe Rose on January 8, 1977 and he survives.

Together they raised two children: Elizabeth Rose of Fletcher, and Stephen Rose who preceded her in death in 2016. Jackie was a loving grandmother to three grandchildren: Damon and Andrew Petty and Raven Moore. She is also survived by three sisters: Cynthia (Roger) Rode of Galion, OH, Deborah (Dennis) Dewey of Kansas City, MO, Rebecca (Robert) Smith of St. Charles, MO, and a brother, Michael (Gay) Thomas of Oklahoma City, OK.

Jackie was a 1976 graduate of Miami East High School, Casstown, OH and a member of the Union Baptist Church, Troy, OH. She was employed for 27 years at Wendy's in Piqua.

She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's baseball and softball games. Jackie loved people, cooking, baking, and gardening. She was also an avid Reds and Bengals fan.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Union Baptist Church, 1833 E. Peterson Road, Troy, OH with Reverend Ken McDonald presiding. A time of visitation will be held two hours prior to the service in the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Jackie may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio is serving the family.