LAKEVIEW — Jacqueline K. Arnett, age 75, of Lakeview, Ohio, passed away Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 8:54 a.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima, OH. She was born in Piqua on February 10, 1944 to the late Lowell N. and Jean (Yount) Black. On July 7, 1965 in Chicago, IL, she married William E. Arnett. He preceded her in death May 27, 2009.

Jacqueline is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Bill and Amanda Arnett, Lakeview and Randy and Teresa Arnett, Bellefontaine; one daughter and son-in-law: Julena and Don Hawkins, Grover Hill, Ohio; one brother: Jim Black, Piqua; eleven grandchildren: Drew (Audri) Hawkins, Justina (Jordan) Doner, Joshua Arnett, Emily (Austin) Arnett, Katrina White, Kimberly Mason, Jessica (Bruce) Arnett, Billy (Dany) Arnett, Shane Arnett, Jonathan Walke, Faith Wright; seven great grandchildren: Karter, Amari, Kalliope, Kylie, Leo, Amelia, and Ayla . She was preceded in death by two brothers: Loren Black, Thomas Black; one sister: Lucinda Black-Scott; one grandson: Billy Crow.

Jacqueline graduated from Piqua High School. She worked in factories in Ohio and Minnesota, was a restaurant cook and waitress and was also employed in the Homemaking Division of the Department of Human Services. Jacqueline was very devoted to her faith. She loved sitting on the porch with her faithful dog Buster Boy while drinking coffee. Jacqueline had a huge turtle collection and enjoyed camping, fishing, and shopping, especially for shoes. She loved spending time with her family, friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Bill Arnett and Janet Maier officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. Family will receive friends Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contribution may be made to Dr. David Powell, Cancer Care of Lima, 2740 West Market Street, Lima, OH 45805.

