SAN DIEGO, Calif. — James 'Jim' Albert Ross, 85.

Born Troy Ohio died San Diego 6/29/19

Jim loved his family, and loved Morro Bay, his 'paradise'. Uncle Jim attended every key event in the lives of his many siblings, nieces, nephews, and their children - crisscrossing the country in his RV each year.

He volunteered in the community whenever needed, from trail maintenance with the Black Hills Gang to beach clean-ups, to donating the electric services for local concerts and events.

Jim Ross loved nature, and hated litter, always carrying a bag in his pocket to pick up any trash he'd come across during his daily hikes.

He served in the Army in Korea, and ran his electrical business in Morro Bay for decades.

Preceded in death by his brother Gerry, and sisters Cora Sue, Miriam and Janet, and niece Gwenda.

Survived by his sister Nina, his 10+ nieces and nephews, and their 20+ children and grandchildren.

No Public Service.

In memory of Jim - please go for a hike or walk on the beach and pick-up any litter you see.