TIPP CITY — James C. and Wilma L. Shaw, both 86, of Tipp City, OH, passed away Friday, March 1, and Sunday, March 3, respectively. James was born Aug. 2, 1932, in Georgetown, OH, to Raymond and Mary (Fley) Shaw. Wilma was born Jan. 29, 1933, in Bracken County, Kentucky, to Fay and Hazel (Moyer) Taylor. The couple had been married for 64 years.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, sister Lorena Prickett, and brothers Richard and Russel Shaw. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, and brother, Eugene Taylor.

Both are survived by daughter, Beverly (Patrick) Callahan, Lancaster, OH, and son James "Ed" (Melinda) Shaw, Tipp City, OH, as well as grandchildren, Anne (Steven) Mikan, Andrew (Jessica) Callahan, Colleen, Keith and Taylor Shaw and three great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Wilma's sister, Marilyn Berryman and brother, Robert Taylor.

Jim and Wilma were faithful members of Tipp City United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir with their friends.

Jim was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University in Agricultural Economics and served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He retired as an accountant from CountryMark. He was a member of the Ohio Farm Bureau. Jim was an avid Ohio State Fan and enjoyed watching football and basketball. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and loved spending time with his family.

Wilma was a proud graduate of Miami University in elementary education. She was a longtime 3rd and 4th grade teacher in Tipp City and Troy public schools, with many years at Cookson Elementary in Troy. She enjoyed teaching children and had a talent to connect with them. Wilma participated in many volunteer activities at church including making bread for new members. She loved getting together with her card club friends, enjoyed caring for the flowers in her flower garden.

Funeral service 12 noon Friday March 8, 2019, at Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371; Pastor Jack Chalk officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. until 12 noon prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County unit for their loving care of Jim and Wilma.