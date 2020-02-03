James "Jim" Cronin Brundrett, 72, was called home to the Lord our Father on January 31, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Virginia (McNatt) Brundrett and father, Robert Hart Brundrett.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda Brundrett; his son Christopher (Lisa) Brundrett and their children Benjamin, Samantha, Jonathan Gordon and Cameron Gordon; his son James (Karen) Brundrett and their children Mia, Emerson and Mae; his daughter, Emily (James) Gibbons and their children Charlotte and Scarlett; his stepmother Juanita Brundrett; eight siblings, and 14 nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call during visitation at Schoedinger Northeast, Gahanna, Ohio from 4-7PM on Monday, February 3, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 4th at 11AM at The Church of the Resurrection, New Albany Ohio, with Father Denis Kigozi officiating.

A private interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, February 5th.

