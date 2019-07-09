LAKEWOOD, Colo. — James D. Bourque, aged 91, formerly of Troy, passed away on March 21, 2019 at Lakewood Memory Care in Lakewood, CO.

Born May 30, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI, Jim was the son of the late James L. Bourque and Ethel (Durbin) Bourque.

He had an older sister, the late Barbara (Bourque) Howald.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Rogers) Bourque, three children, Barbara, James and Thomas and six grandchildren.

Bourque served in the Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged as a Seaman 2C. After discharge, he earned a Bachelor's Degree from Miami University, Oxford, OH.

Jim was a career sales management executive, and with Marilyn also owned and operated the Troy One-Hour Martinizing on Main Street and the Troy One-Hour Cleaners on Foss Way.

Jim was an enthusiastic tennis player who remained active in the sport until he was 80. He was a voracious reader and had a lifelong interest in American & world history, sports, and geology. He possessed a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed a cold beer with family and friends.

Jim couldn't sing a note, but would join in anyway during the holidays. He was a good dancer and would spin Marilyn across the floor at any event that played Big Band music.

He and Marilyn were avid sailors who embarked on a five-month sailing adventure from Saugatuck, MI through the Great Lakes and down the Hudson to New York. After a side trip into Chesapeake Bay, they continued south to Miami, FL where they lived and sailed for 28 years. They moved to the Denver area in 2013 to be closer to family members who could assist with Jim's declining health.

Jim was interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery with full honors on May 31, 2019.

He will be sorely missed, but fond memories of him will surely ease the transition to life without him. Rest in peace, Dad.