CASSTOWN — James D. Burkitt, age 74, of Casstown, formerly of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Burkitt, and by his brothers, Richard Hazelbaker, Richard Burkitt, and Jim Morris, and by his sister, Esther Gordon.

He worked at NCR, Sheffield Measurement, Vulcan Tool and then retired from Navistar. He was a 1962 graduate of Jeffersonville High School. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Huber Heights. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He enjoyed time spent with his family, grandchildren and many friends. He loved working with old cars, car shows, golfing, bowling and drag racing in his younger days.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janet; children, DeAnne Short (Scott Middleton) and Amy (Dave) Marvin; grandchildren, Aaron, Ethan and Jordan Short, Allie and Abby Marvin and Ashley Middleton; by his faithful companion, Smokey Joe; by his brother, Walter "Bud" Burkitt; and by numerous other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Hospice of Miami County for their kindness and compassion over the last couple months.

Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd where a funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24. A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Fairview Cemetery, 13260 St. Rt. 41, Jeffersonville, OH 43128.

If desire, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, in Jim's memory.

To share a memory of Jim or leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.