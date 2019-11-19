ANNA — James Eugene Dill, age 83 of Anna, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 4:37 p.m. at Hospice of Miami County In-Patient Unit.

He was born on Jan. 10, 1936, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Weldon W. and Mary (Denman) Dill. On June 15, 1956, he married Virginia Lee (Knoop), who preceded him in death Dec. 24, 2015.

Jim is survived by four children, David (Lori) Dill, of Piqua, Peggy (Terry) Glass, of Celina, Christine (John) Oiler, of Troy, and Brian (Janell) Dill, of Middleburg, Florida; three brothers, Thomas (Marcella) Dill, of Sidney, Bill (Diane) Dill, of Piqua, and Jimmy Lee (Connie) Millhouse, of Troy; one sister, Kathy Pitts, of Troy; 13 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Donald Dill.

Mr. Dill was a 1953 graduate of Houston High School. He retired in 2008 from Robert R. Oldham Inc. after 52 years of faithful service. He attended Grace Baptist Church in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney, with Pastor Jim Alter officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the Dill family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.