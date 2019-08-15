BRADFORD — James "Jim" Hayslett, age 84, lifetime resident of Bradford, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Jim was born June 27, 1935 in Bradford to the late Marion Hayslett & Mamie (Bolden) Paulus; attended Bradford Schools; worked at Brumbaugh Auto Sales in Bradford & Miller-Meteor in Piqua; loved to ride motorcycles, assemble model airplanes, listen to bluegrass music; he was a CB radio enthusiast with the handle RW (Red Wagon); & a master tinkerer who could fix just about anything.

Preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, Scottie & Reese Hayslett; brothers, Bob & John Hayslett; sisters, Helen Crowell, Mildred Manson, Darlene Fair & Frances Crick ; & nephew, Bob Mitchell.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marcella (Miller) Hayslett; daughter, Vickie (Craig) Wilson of Bradford; 4 sons, Randy (Sherry) Hayslett of Bradford, Rusty Hayslett of Bradford, Robin (Gail) Hayslett of TN, & Rick Hayslett (Bill Mohr) of FL; 3 grandchildren, Stefanie (Mike) Underwood of Tipp City, Sierra Shepard of Indian Lake, & Chad (Tina) Hayslett of Sidney; best friends, Barbara & David Ross; 2 puppy dogs, Missy & Maggie; & other relatives & friends.

Visitation with family & friends will be held Monday 4-7 pm at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. Interment of cremains to take place at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.