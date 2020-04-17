WORTHINGTON —

James J. "Jim" Geisler, 80, of Worthington, Ohio passed peacefully from this life on Friday April 10, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

He was born October 15, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio. Jim married Patricia "Pat" Geisler (Sigritz) on October 20, 1962.

They raised their three well-loved sons in West Milton, Ohio, where the family was active in their church and community.

Jim worked at Third National Bank, attending college at night and weekends. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Capital University in 1980. Jim retired f

rom Key Bank as a Vice President of Operations. After moving to Columbus, Ohio, Jim volunteered at Riverside Methodist Hospital for over twenty years. He also attended All Saints Lutheran Church in Worthington.

Jim is survived by his sons, Jeff (Suzi), Doug (Lori), and Chris (Robynn), grandchildren Katelyn, Andrew & Alex, Emily, Jonathan, & Jack, Jordan & Kassie, Carson, and great-grandchildren Haislee and Jase. Jim is also survived by special friends Shirley Fourman of West Milton, Ralph Sanderson of Cleveland, and cousin Carol Jean Fulks of Lakeland, Florida. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Patricia (Sigritz) Geisler, who passed away on their 25th wedding anniversary, and his brother, Richard.

A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Milton.

Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the OhioHealth Emergency Assistance Fund, OhioHealth Foundation, OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus, 3430 OhioHealth Parkway Columbus, Ohio 43202 in appreciation for the care he received in his final days at Riverside Methodist Hospital. https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/emergency-assistance