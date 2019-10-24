WEST MILTON — James L. Brown of West Milton, Ohio, age 83, entered his heavenly home on October 22, 2019.

He is joining his parents, other family members and friends from Clayton United Methodist, Emanuel Lutheran Church in Phillipsburg, Power Farm tractors, Brookville Masonic Lodge, and Phillipsburg class of 1955 classmates.

Jim was a tool maker at NCR, Adena, and St. Marys tool and die shops.

He loved baseball and followed the Cincinnati Reds his entire life.

He also loved restoring classic cars and pedal tractors, as well as building and restoring Clayton and Phillipsburg churches.

He is survived by his wife Louise of 62 years; daughters Ginny (Brian) of Clermont, Florida, Karen (Mike) Swafford of Ludlow Falls, Ohio; grandchildren Megan (Luke) Conley of Clermont, Florida, Alex Elkins of El Sugundo, California, Mallory (Justin) Normile of Troy, Ohio, and Lukas Elkins of Winter Garden, Florida and great grandchildren Jackson Normile and Addison Conley. He is also survived by sisters Arlene Petry of Brookville, Ohio, Geneva (Fred) Moore of Kettering, Ohio, and brother John (Ruth) Brown of The Villages, Florida.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and caregivers of Premier Health in Troy, Englewood, and Dayton, as well as Spring Meade of Tipp City for all their care over the past several months. They would also like to thank all of James' family and friends for the prayers, support, and caring love you have shared with all of us during this difficult time.

A time of gathering will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 PM, with Masonic and funeral services beginning at 7:00 PM, on Friday evening, NOVEMBER 22, 2019, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, Ohio 45383.

Please feel free to donate in Jim's memory to the s or Shriner Children's Hospital.

Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.