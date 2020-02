COVINGTON — James Lee Magee was born March 23, 1929 and died February 21, 2020.

He was a longtime Covington, Ohio resident; a carpenter by trade and owner of Jim Magee Builders.

There will be an Open House to celebrate Jim's life on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 PM at the Living Word Fellowship Church, 947 N. Market Street, Troy.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.