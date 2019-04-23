COVINGTON — James Lee Westfall, age 83, of Covington, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

He was born April 24, 1935, in Covington, Ohio, to his parents Charles & Ida Mae (Holfinger) Westfall. Jim graduated from Newton High School class of 1955 and later achieved his certified welding educator and teaching certificate. On June 12, 1959, he married Treva Gail Putam and together they raised their family, served as foster parents to many children, and shared a life of over 59 years. He worked at Hobart Brothers as a welder for 20 years and retired from Upper Valley JVS in 1995 after 20 years as a welding instructor. He was a founding member of the Stillwater Community Church, where he served as deacon. Jim was the area director and membership chairman of the state of Ohio Gideon's International. He was a member of the American Welding Society, Blacksmith SOFA & Abana, Buckeye Oliver Club, the Ohio Farm Bureau and served in the Army Reserves for six years.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Treva Westfall; children and their spouses Loren & Wendy Westfall of Covington, Loreena & Mark Baker of Oquawka, Illinois, Holly Long-Westfall of Sidney; loving foster daughters Marsha Van Culin, Kimberly Wheelock, Tonya Reznor, Tatianyana (Michael) Cox, Lori (Jesse) Aurand, Jennifer Marquis, many others; 21 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings Louise Noll of Troy, Jean Schultz of Youngstown. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings George Westfall, Dean Westfall, Jack Westfall, Pauline Millhouse, Dorothy Westfall.

Funeral services will be held 1o a.m. Friday, April 25, at Stillwater Community Church, 7900 W. Sugar Grove Rd., Covington. Pastor Mark Baker will officiate with interment at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon's International. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com