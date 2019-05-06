TROY — James O. Shoffner, age 82, of Troy, OH passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Koester Pavillion, Troy, Ohio. He was born on June 8, 1936 in Troy, Ohio to the late Paul M. and Marie L. (Blacke) Shoffner.

Jim is survived by his sisters: Pauline Shoffner of Troy, Ohio and Barbara Yount of Corbin, Ky.; nephews and niece: Steve Yount of Clearwater, Fla.; David Yount of London, Ky. and Angie Walters of Morrow, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister: Marilyn Shoffner and brother Gary Shoffner, March 30, 2019.

Jim was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Troy, the Ohio National Guard and was employed with the family construction business for many years.

Services will be held at 2PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with the Rev. Lauren Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-2PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229.

