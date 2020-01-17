COVINGTON — James R. "Jim" Minnich, 83, of Covington, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy. He was born September 9, 1936, in Covington, to the late Raymond and Irene (Hollopeter) Minnich. Jim married Joyce A. (Walker) Minnich on April 21, 1962; she survives.

He will also be missed and remembered by his three children, Jeff Minnich (Lora Kinney) of Covington, Jerry (Karen) Minnich of Centerville, and Janelle Minnich of Covington; six grandchildren, Morgan, Alyssa, Kaylie, Seth, Joya, & Weston; four great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jax, Alanna & Calleigh; a special brother, Michael Schaffer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by eight siblings.

Jim was a 1955 graduate of Covington High School and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Dayton Power & Light after many years as a welder. Beginning on the Minnich's kitchen table in 1981, Jim was a founding charter member of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998, where he served in various offices, including trustee and president many times. Jim also enjoyed sports, including playing golf, baseball, softball, and football.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Burial with military honors will follow in Miami Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with an Eagles service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Honoring Yesterday's Heroes program of Honor Flight Dayton, or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Online condolences may be left for the Minnich family at www.moorefh.com.