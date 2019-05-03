James T. Simmons

Obituary
VERSAILLES — James T. Simmons, 72 of Versailles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 2:10 PM at the Versailles Health Care Center, Versailles, Ohio.

He was born December 21, 1946 in Miami County, Ohio the son of the late Orville & Mary (Ginn) Simmons.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corp.

He worked as a truck driver for several years,

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother: Thomas J. Simmons; his sisters: Judy Voisard, & Mary Katherine Snyder.

He is survived by his nieces & nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Veteran's services will be conducted by the Versailles Veterans Honor Guard.

Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 3 to May 4, 2019
