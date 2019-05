KETTERING — James "Jay" V. Napier, age 80, formerly of Houston, OH, went home to be with the Lord at 4:30 PM Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Oak Creek Terrace, Kettering, OH.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Family will receive friends Monday 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home.