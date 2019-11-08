SEGUIN, Texas — James Victor Caldwell, 75 of Seguin, Texas, and formerly of Troy, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas.

He was born in Troy, Ohio on May 4, 1944, the son of Vernal Jr. & Vickie (Compton) Caldwell.

He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He worked many years as a Sales Manager for Dinner Bell Foods in Troy, Ohio. Later, he moved to Texas to

expand his career with Sara Lee and to enjoy his retirement years. He was member of the Elks Lodge in Troy, Ohio. He was also an avid golfer and a member of the Seguin Pan American Golf Association. Jim's name will be added to the Seguin Pan American Golf Association Memorial Monument that is located in front of the Seguin Starcke Park Golf Course Club House. For the past forty years, Jim and fellow golfing friends enjoyed an annual golf trip to the greens of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Brad Bell of New Braunfels, Texas; grandchildren, Jordan, Emily, Haden, Hunter and Brooke; great grandchildren, Lilly, Carly and Aubrey; special friend, Shirley Manuel; sisters, Marcia Pearson and Linda Jackson; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City with Military Honors. Condolences may be sent to the family at HYPERLINK "http://www.blessingfh.com" www.blessingfh.com.