KOKOMO, Ind. — James W. "Jimmy" Cole passed away Aug. 11, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospice.

James was born Aug. 22, 1970, in Piqua, to James and Lucinda Cole, who survive.

Survivors also include four children, Allison (Michael) Clem, Andrew, Abigail and Braden; three sisters, Melissa (John) Beal, Mindy Cole and Jennifer (Todd) DeLong; one niece and four nephews.

James attended Piqua Catholic School and was a graduate of Graham High School. He attended Edison Community College.

A private memorial service to honor his life will be held at the convenience of his family.