PIQUA — James William Little Jr., age 55, of Piqua, OH, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at The Ohio State University James Cancer Center after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Piqua, OH on August 24, 1963 to the late James William Sr. and Norma Jean Little. He spent a little over a year living in Davenport, FL with his brothers Dan and Tom, but most of his life was spent in Piqua where he was born and raised. Jimmy worked proudly for 34 years at Industry Products Company in Piqua, OH. He filled many roles during his time there, never missing a day on the job. He attributed his strong work ethic as being inherited from his father.

He enjoyed fishing, cooking, eating and golf. Jimmy loved football. He played for the Piqua Indians throughout his high school years and was known as being one half of the infamous "Dreamy Boys". One of his proudest achievements was beating Dany at gold…twice. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan and loved cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was known for his Amazon shopping sprees and looked forward to those daily deliveries.

First and foremost, he was a family man. His quiet and reserved nature disguised a fierce loyalty to family and loved ones. He was a man of few words, yet spoke with intense meaning. He is preceded in death by his parents, James William Sr. and Norma Jean Little; brothers, Dennis and Joe Saunders; and nephew, Kristin Magill. Survived by sons, Phillip (Kristin) Little of Winston Salem, NC and Jacob Hamilton of Piqua, OH; daughters, Hannah of Debary, FL, Jessica (Jake) Underwood of Piqua, OH and Lacey Hamilton of Piqua, OH; brothers, John Saunders of Sidney, OH, Dave Saunders of El Paso, TX, Danny Saunders of Davenport, FL, Tim(Lori)Saunders of Berkeley, MI and Tom Little of Davenport, FL; sisters Karen Schneider of Greenville, OH, Paula Landis of Piqua, OH and Linda(Caleb)Magill of Piqua, OH; along with numerous nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends.

His family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Ohio State University James Cancer Center for all the efforts on Jimmy's behalf. They state "They are humbled by the great people he had taking care of him."

A Celebration of His Life will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019 at The Buckeye Barn, 9017 Troy-Sidney Rd. Piqua, OH 45356. Please feel free to stop by at any time to enjoy a bite. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Contributions to The Ohio State University James Cancer Center by visiting www.giveto.osu.edu or by mail 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave a condolence for his family.