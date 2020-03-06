ST. PARIS — Jane Fletcher, age 86, of St Paris, OH, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Born on May 26, 1933 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jane was the daughter of the late John Edward and Martha (Farmer) Whitman.

She married Thomas Fletcher on May 10, 1952 and he survives in St. Paris.

Together they raised four children, Kenneth Fletcher of Cadiz, KY, Sandra (Rob) Hard of Galena, OH, Joseph (Barbara) Fletcher of Germany and Susan (Dan) Duke of Franklin, OH. Twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by, her brother, Donald R. Whitman. Jane graduated from Covington High School in 1951.

She attended the St. Paris United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 9 at 1:00 pm in the Spring Grove Cemetery, N. Heck Hill Road, St. Paris, Ohio with Reverend Mark Atterholt presiding.

