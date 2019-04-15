WEST BLOOMFILED, Mich. — Jane Lee Leonard of West Bloomfield, MI was born July 9, 1935 in Darke County, OH to John Henry and Bertha (nee: Minnich) Mutzner.

She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on April 7, 2019 at the age of 83.

Jane is the beloved wife of 62 years to Jack Allen Leonard, formerly of Piqua.

Loving mother of four children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dear sister of John (Marjorie) Mutzner of Covington, Peggy (the late Mike) Hemm of Piqua, and the late Judy Kimmel Trebing Beckwith.

Jane graduated in 1953 from Covington High School where she participated in band and chorus. She was treasurer of her senior class and was named salutatorian.

She attended Ohio University and graduated with an Associate Degree and then worked at Globe Industries in Dayton.

In August 1956 she married Jack Leonard at the Covington Church of the Brethren. They began their married life in Pittsburgh, PA, later moving to Mansfield, OH, and finally relocating to Michigan.

Jane was a wonderful wife and mother and dedicated her early years to raising her family and running a well-organized household. It gave her great pleasure to spend time with her immediate and extended family. A birthday or anniversary would not go by without a card or gift from her. She also enjoyed golfing, skiing, and playing cards, especially duplicate bridge. Jane and Jack continued to engage socially throughout their lives, amassing a large number of friends with whom they traveled and enjoyed life. Jane will be dearly missed.

Funeral services are through Lynch & Sons Funeral Home in Walled Lake, MI.

Memorials to the or the National Foundation for Cancer Research are appreciated.