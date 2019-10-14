PIQUA — Janet K. Weldy, 79, formerly of Piqua, more recently of West Jefferson passed away at 7:05 a.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 17, 1940 in Piqua to the late Thomas J. and Erma (Lemke) Jamieson Sr.

She married Ronald J. Weldy September 13, 1958 in Piqua, he preceded her in death November 25, 2007.

Survivors include three sons, Kris (Charlotte) Weldy of Centerburg, Kurt (Janie) Weldy of Ashville, Kory (Sandy) Weldy of Canal Winchester; a daughter, Kathryn (Michael) Studebaker of Hilliard; twelve grandchildren, Christopher (Cody) Weldy, Brandon (Jess) Weldy, Kaitlyn Weldy, Mikaela Weldy, Thaddeus Weldy, Meaghan Weldy, DeWitt (Luci) Friend, Nathan (Heather) Friend, Kendall Friend, Emily Stapleton, Kailey Stapleton, Tyler Stapleton; nine great grandchildren, Cohen, Coltin, Cohner, Lyla, Coleson, Jayden, Jordan, Tyler, and Ashton; a sister-in-law, Charlyne Jamieson of Piqua; and her best friend, Sally Hurt of Wildwood, Florida. She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas J. Jamieson Jr. and a great grandson, Hayden.

Mrs. Weldy was a 1958 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She was a member of the Piqua High School Alumni Band and enjoyed being one of the PCHS Girls of '58 who would continue to get together socially.

She was active with the Order of the Eastern Star having served as a Past Worthy Matron, Alpha Gradale Sorority, West Jefferson Mother's Club, West Jefferson School as a Lunch Cook, and very involved with the West Jefferson United Methodist Church.

She was proud of all her children performing in the All Ohio State Fair Youth Choir.

She enjoyed vacations at Myrtle Beach, her trip to Paris, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan O H.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Ruth Pribe officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life time will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at the West Jefferson United Methodist Church where OSU attire would be appropriate and an Order of the Eastern service will take place.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald J. Weldy Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Madison Masonic Lodge #221, 60 ½ E. Main St., West Jefferson, OH 43162 or the West Jefferson United Methodist Church, 36 S. Center St., West Jefferson, OH 43162.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.