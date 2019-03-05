Our Mom, Janet Louise Shumate (Granny Janny), came into the world on September 5, 1934, on Sweet Potato Ridge Road in Union, Ohio. She was welcomed into the world by her parents, Raymond and Helen Beam, and three siblings, Dorothy, Jim, and Junie. As their family grew, she was joined by five more brothers: Donnie, Ralph, Dick, Charlie, and Kenny.

In 1953, Mom got married and moved to a new beginning on a farm outside of New Concord, Ohio, where she started and raised a family of her own: Cheryl (Roger Blosser), Larry (Linda) Clemenson, Annette (Ron Barr), Joyce (Jerry) Every, and David (Beverly) Clemenson. She was a stay-at-home mom for years and loved the fellowship of her New Concord Grange patrons.

Later in Mom's life, she continued to raise her children alone on the farm and began working with the dining room staff at Muskingum College in Kelly-Patton and Thomas Hall. She loved the students who she saw each day and enjoyed being part of their school life. To keep herself busy, she joined the Norwich chapter of Eastern Stars and loved her time there.

Mom's family grew even more as she welcomed many grandkids, Nikki Campbell (Mike), Kyle Ousley (Sara), Kellye Blosser, Josh Every (Chelsea), Cam Blosser, Leesa Reynolds (Scotty), Ronnie Barr (Brandi), Jerren Every (Ashley Bronkar), Brittany Clemenson, and Tyler Clemenson.

Mom found love again in 1992 and married Bob Myer. Through Bob, Mom developed a love of travel and adventure. Bob developed cancer and passed away a year after they were married. To keep herself busy, Mom started to volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital and it was there that she met Clarence Shumate. They married in 1997, but yet again, she became a caretaker, as Clarence was diagnosed and passed away from cancer.

Mom kept herself busy over her later years welcoming her great-grandchildren into the world: Landen, Kylynn, Emma, Bridget, Kenzleigh, Kelly, Scarlet, and Grayson and the newest four to join the family, Bryce, Jack, Marley, and Lily.

Mom was always a tomboy at heart who loved to be barefoot, and work in her yard. Mom made the best blackberry pie and she could grow anything. Mom loved to spend time with her dear friend, Gerald Waltz, and her puppy, Brutus. Mom loved to sew, sing silly songs, yard sale, build doll houses, make linoleum pots, and go to auctions. Mom also loved to play and cheat at cards. She loved to shop, the color red, drinking sweet red wine, eating vanilla ice cream, and collecting chickens and dolls. She loved to watch bull riding on television.

Mom left us on March 5, 2019. She is pain-free now and is up in Heaven with her parents, her sister Dorothy, her brothers, Jim and Junie, her sisters-in-law Shirley Clemenson, Nancy Beam, and Ginny Beam, her husbands, Bob and Clarence, and her very special granddaughter, Brittany. We envision Mom is now running around Heaven and laughing as she jumps from cloud to cloud — barefoot of course.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Janet at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Per her wishes, a cremation will follow.