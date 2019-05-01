TROY — Janice Louise Williams was born January 27, 1934 in Troy, Ohio.

She was the daughter of the late Sudie B. Miller. She departed this life and went to be with the Lord on April 29th, 2019.

Janice was born and raised in Troy, OH, graduate of Troy High School. She started her career at Wright Patterson Airforce Base (WPAFB)and continue to retire after 38 years with the Defensive Electronic Supply Center (DESC) Kettering, OH. Janice was baptized and gave her life to Christ at the early age of 11. She served at Zion Baptist Church for 74 years in various ministries (church trustee, Missionary president, Improvement Club, Senior Saints member). Also, a member of Elks Lodge, Dayton Ohio.

Janice was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Dr. Benjamin) Chukwumah, grandchildren: Zachery (Ariane) L. Williams, Noah M. Williams, Ifeyinwa Chukwumah, Obi (Danielle) Chukwumah, Chiedu Chukwumah. Great grandchildren: Ava and Kalani Williams, Myles Macklin, Zina, Amara and Obi Jr. Chukwumah. Nephews; Thomas (Patricia) Davis III, Jerel Davis. Niece; Tawni M. Stroud and a host of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, May 4 at Zion Baptist Church, Troy with Pastor Phillip Paschal officiating. Visitation from 10:00AM-11:00AM prior to the service. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Arrangements by Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

