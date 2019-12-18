LUDLOW FALLS — Janice Marie (Borgerding) Berger, age 57, formerly of Troy and Versailles; more recently of Ludlow Falls, OH went to be home with her Lord and Savior on December 16, 2019. She was born on January 31, 1962 in Troy, OH to Margaret Jane "Peg" (Ginley) Borgerding of Troy and the late Jonathan Peters Borgerding.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years: R. Keith Berger whom she married on July 25, 1987; her children: Joshua (Elizabeth) Berger of Springfield, OH; Danielle Berger of Springfield, OH and Bridget (Daniel) Eversman of Pitsburg, OH; grandchildren: Alexis, Madison, Eloise, Maximus and Brooke; siblings: Dennis (Olivia) Borgerding of Virginia Beach, VA; Kenneth (Marie) Borgerding of South Pasadena, CA; Patrick (Lisa) Borgerding of Casstown, OH; Richard (Therese) Borgerding of Piqua, OH and Michelle (Warren) Ullom of Knoxville, TN and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brother: Robert Borgerding.

Janice was a 1980 graduate of Troy High School. She was an active member of Pleasant View Missionary Church, Greenville where she served as a women's Bible study leader, sang in the worship team and former church administrative assistant for 14 years. Janice and husband Keith served together as domestic missionaries running crisis relief in the area and also several mission trips outside of the U.S.

With a tender caring heart for the Lord and others she witnessed on a daily basis through prayer and scripture.

A Worship Service will be held at 1:00PM on December 28, 2019 at Pleasant View Missionary Church, 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, Greenville with Pastor Rob Dauber and Pastor Sean Martin officiating. A Celebration of Life Gathering will follow the service at the church until 5:00PM. At Janice's request friends and family are asked not to wear black in celebration of her homecoming in the presence of her Savior.

Memorial contributions may be made to Missionary Church East Central Region crisis relief, 1509 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.