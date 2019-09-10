WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Janice Nill (Jane) passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.

She was born on May 12, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles and Leudema Felix.

She was a 1961 graduate of Piqua Central High School.

She married Vern H. Nill, Jr. (Bud) on June 24, 1962, in Piqua, Ohio.

Jane was a dedicated wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend. An avid water skier, Jane spent countless hours with her family participating in water sports with the Piqua Boat and Ski Club. She lived her life to the fullest enjoying simple pleasures; reading, watching her children and grandchildren's sporting events, shopping and visiting with family and friends. She had an amazing ability to touch people's lives and left a mark on all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by husband, Bud; children, Bret Nill (Xenia), Bryan Nill (Christine), Jaime Stebbins (Ben), grandchildren; Taylor, Caleb, Corbyn, Keegan, Logan, Isabelle, Brody, Cohen and Claire; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family, friends and others whose lives Jane touched are invited to Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, 333 High Street, Piqua, Ohio, from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, to reminisce and celebrate a life well lived.

Graveside service immediately following at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, 7875 N Crescent Rd, Covington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers you may consider donating to the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.