CASSTOWN — Janie L. Bensinger, age 78, of Casstown, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy.

She was born in Muskegon, MI on September 12, 1941 to the late Otis Vernon and Winifred (Wadkins) Cartwright.

Janie is survived by her spouse of 59 years: Thomas "Tom" Bensinger, Sr.; four children: Thomas Bensinger, Kerry (Tom "Dex") Coffield and Mark Bensinger, all of Troy, and Patric (Debbie) Bensinger of Denver, CO.; one sister: Helen Smith of Muskegon, MI; two grandchildren: Sarah (Michael) Fore and Travis Hunt; and one great grandchild: Cameron Hunt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson: Erik Hunt; and two brothers: Tom Cartwright and Butchie Cartwright.

Janie was a member of Lost Creek United Church of Christ.

Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Rev. Jason Egbert officiating. Burial will be in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown. Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

