TROY — Jason Lee Robbins, age 44, of Troy, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center Emergency Room.

He was born on November 23, 1974 in Troy to Nancy (Wright) Thornton and the late Kenneth Robbins.

In addition to his mother, Jason is survived by siblings: Kenny Robbins of Troy, Lisa Clark of Tipp City and Mark Anderson of Vandalia; nephews: Tyler, Bradley and Brayden; and nieces: Averie and Morgan.

Jason was a 1993 graduate of Troy High School. He was recently employed at Chaney's Nursery in Troy. He had been employed by Stillwater Technologies in Troy. Jason was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Lynn Mercer officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 10200 Alliance Road, Suite 101, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.