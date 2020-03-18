Jason "Rob" Lucas (1972 - 2020)
TROY — Jason "Rob" Lucas, 47, of Troy passed away at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday March 17, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born October 20, 1972 in Dayton to Ron E. and Josephine (Elliott) Lucas who survive and live in Tipp City.

He married Anne C. Vonderheide September 3, 2009 in Troy, and she survives.

Other survivors include two children, William "Bill" Lucas, Charlotte Lucas both of Troy; and a brother, Josh Lucas of Tipp City.

Rob was a graduate of Tipp City High School and attended Wright State University. He was an accomplished self-employed sub-contractor. He was a United Sates Army veteran. He enjoyed being with his family and following college basketball.

Private services for the family will be arranged at a later date. Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home is serving his family.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
