Jean (Eickmeyer) Birtle, passed peacefully on 23 February 2019 at her daughter Becky's home surrounded by her family.

She was born 17 March 1934 in Monroe Township to George "Bud" and Gladys (Harshman) Eickmeyer.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years - Frank; her brothers Keith, Ken, Joe, and Gavin (Sonny) Eickmeyer; and her sister Pat Hornick.

She is survived by her daughters Becky Birtle and Rachel (Jerry) Webb of Tipp City; grandchildren Jeff (Monica) Webb of Grand Rapids MI and Alexandra Webb of Tipp City; and great-granddaughters Blythe and Eve Webb of Grand Rapids MI. Also surviving is her sister, Barbara Stafford, Tipp City, and many nieces and nephews.

Jean graduated from Tippecanoe HS in 1952.

She worked at WPAFB until she and Frank started their family. She taught piano to numerous local students, and played the organ for churches, doing many weddings for family and friends, as well as funerals. She returned to WPAFB in 1978 and retired in 1994.

She loved cooking for and spending time with her family; she loved all animals, especially her horses.

She lived in only two homes her entire life, the one she was born in and the one she and Frank purchased when they married.

Most importantly, she was devoted to her church and had an unwavering faith which she passed on to her daughters.

Visitation from 5 – 7 pm at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371 on Wednesday, 27 February. Graveside services at Maple Hill at 11:00 am on Thursday, 28 February. Pastor Jeff Glawe officiating.

If desired, contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Hospice of Miami County or the Zion Lutheran Church in Tipp City.

