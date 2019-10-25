PIQUA — JEAN LOUISE VAGEDES, age 91, of Piqua, OH passed away at 10:25 PM Thursday October 24, 2019. She was born July 19, 1928 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Hunter E. and Una L. (Derr) Levering. She met Joseph Linus Vagedes on a blind date and as they say "the rest is history", they were married at 8:30 AM on August 21, 1948 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Piqua. He preceded her in death April 23, 2015.

Jean graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1946. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Piqua. Jean was a dedicated homemaker and over the years she was employed at Stanton's Bakery, The Chick House and Ulbrich's. She loved cooking, playing the piano, card parties and having all her family over for Holiday meals. Jean considered her family her greatest Blessing.

Jean and Joseph were blessed with four children: Alan Joseph Vagedes, Piqua, OH, Susan Elaine and Terry Popp, Piqua, OH, Brent Anthony and Julie Vagedes, Piqua, OH and Jeanine Cheri and Rick Baker, Troy, OH. She is also survived by two sisters: Ann Wight, Covington, OH, and Carol Collett, Covington, OH. Jean is grandmother to Kelly (Popp) and Chad Hefflefinger, Kevin and Alicia Popp, Derek and Marissa Vagedes, Dustin and Aurora Vagedes, Dale and Lauren Vagedes, Dane Vagedes, Bryan Baker, Nathan Baker, Holly Baker, Abby Baker, Megan Baker and Chelsea Baker; great-grandmother to Madison, Lily, Julian, Paige, Beck, Hannah, Ian, Kaylee, Miley, Aveda, Oliver, Hunter, Gracie, Alina, Joey and Brent. She was preceded in death by one sister: Gloria Poling.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019 at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373 or Ohio's 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH. 45420.

