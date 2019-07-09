CASSTOWN — Jean R. Riffell, age 82, of Casstown passed away at 3:01 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

Born on August 30, 1936 in Fletcher, OH, Jean was a daughter of the late Ray and Anna (Hines) Covault.

She married Donald J. Riffell on August 4, 1956 and he preceded her in death on June 28, 2006. Together they raised four children, three of whom survive: John Riffell of Casstown, OH, Joni (Donald) Dilts of Cassville, MO, and Jenny (Mike) Landers of Rosewood, OH. She was a loving grandmother to twelve grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Jean is also survived by two sisters, Ruth Ann Riffell of St. Marys, OH and Carole Marchal of Cannon City, CO.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill Riffell, granddaughter, Ashleigh Reed, and a brother-in-law, John Riffell.

Jean was a 1954 graduate of Brown Local School and a member of the Fletcher United Methodist Church.

She was a homemaker and she enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326 with Pastor Dave Thomasson of the Troy Baptist Temple presiding. Burial will be in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, OH. There will be a gathering of friends and family in the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. prior to the services.

Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

