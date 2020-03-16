On Saturday March 14, 2020 Jean Roberta (Favorite) Redinbo passed away peacefully as she listed to her favorite Puccini operas in the same home as where she was born and lived for 96 years.

Jean entered this world on September 3, 1923 on Willowbrook Farm to Bert and Nora (Wilhelm) Favorite. She attended Ohio Wesleyan University where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Jean was introduced by family members to her future husband, Henry Oliver Redinbo from Sidney, Ohio. She always said theirs was an arranged marriage by their two families, but in fact they were a great team from the start.

On February 9, 1943 Jean and Henry (aka Mike Redinbo) were married in the family home on Willowbrook Farm. Jean and Henry raised their son, Michael Favorite Redinbo, and daughter, Sarah Jane (Hayes) Redinbo, on this farm and operated it as a cattle and grain farm the remainder of their lives. Although they said they did "no-till", they always had time together to enjoy numerous travel opportunities with Ohio State University Alumni Association to foreign lands and to OSU sporting events.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Henry in 2001 and her son Michael in 2002. She is survived by her daughter Sarah Jane (aka Sally), daughter-in-law Lynn (Curtis) Redinbo, grandchildren: Sarah Elizabeth (Toben Green) Hayes, Lindsey Kathryn (Daniel) Cooper, Laura (Charles) Louden, Michaella (Vernon) Quinter, and Amanda (Jeff Norris) Redinbo; and great-grandchildren: Kathryn Elizabeth Green, Henry James Cooper, Mia, Makenzi, and Jacob Louden, Chase and Joslyn Quinter, and Leah Renee Norris.

Even though Jean has outlived most of her contemporaries, she will be missed by her many youthful friends. She enjoyed the art of living and was known for her eclectic décor that she tastefully created with diverse cultural layers. Her youthful attitude helped her maintain her elegant, fashion forward attitude with a unique signature style for her entire well lived, gracious life.

There will be a private family gathering at Willowbrook Farm to celebrate her life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.