FORT MYERS — Jeanne Kruse McKaig, age 91, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away at 10:45 PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Page Rehabilitation Center of Ft. Myers, FL.

She was born June 5, 1928 in Piqua, OH to the late Carl H. and Clella (Gillespie) Kruse.

She is survived by her children; Martha McKaig and Thomas Linnemeyer, Ft. Myers, FL, William and Gail McKaig, Tampa, FL her grandchildren; Scott and Pelin McKaig, Houston, TX, Nicholas and Lindsey McKaig, Tampa, FL, nieces and nephews, Piqua, OH; David and Sandy Kruse, Katherine Stacey, Amanda and William Hager, Abigail Kruse, David Kruse Jr., James Brooks, Lillian Stacey and Emily Stacey. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Thomas D. McKaig and brother, James W. Kruse.

Jeanne grew up in Piqua, graduating from Piqua Central High School in 1944. She attended Bowling Green State University for two years and received a postwar teaching certificate. She was an educator and taught third grade at Staunton Street School in Piqua for six years until her marriage to James McKaig.

Jeanne moved to Sidney where she and her husband opened McKaig Glass Shop on Wapak Rd. in Sidney, OH. Her children Thomas, Martha and William were born during this time. The family moved to Tampa, Florida in 1963 where she enjoyed being a homemaker to raise her family.

She worked in the family business of rental apartments and then later at Dimensions in Tampa. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua, OH. Jeanne always enjoyed being out, about, and on the go. She was a lifelong bridge player and edible mushroom hunter.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH with the Rev. Kazy Hinds officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

