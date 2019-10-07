SIDNEY — Jeanne T. Maxson, age 101, of Sidney passed away peacefully in her sleep at 2:40 a.in. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

Jeanne was born on July 8,1918, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest Hall Thom and Vera Garnet Thom.

She married Corporal Myron Franklin Maxson of Conover, Ohio, on September 15,1945, at the Army Air Base in Sioux City, where they had met earlier during the war when Jeanne was serving as a USO hostess. Myron passed away in 2010.

Together they raised two children: Rev. Nicholas D. (Dianne) Maxson of New Knoxville, and Kay Prater of Piqua. A loving and thankful wife, mother, and grandmother, Jeanne is also survived by eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren: Thomas (Jill) Maxson and children Ethan and Sophie of Westerville; Elizabeth (Chandler) Greene and children Ella, Riley, and Ava of New Knoxville; Donald (Melissa) Maxson and children Nolan and Brett of Sunbury; Valerie Cox of Pataskala; Victor (Kara) Murphy of South Bend, Indiana; Erin (Lorian) Murphy and sons Monty, Killian, Liam, Finley, and Quinn of Staunton, Virginia; Kelly (Sam) Murphy and son, Kaiden, of Clinton, Kentucky; and Karly (Dustin) Prater and children Annalee, Piper, and Lincoln of South Bend. Jeanne is also survived by a sister-in-law, Phyllis (Robert) Wiltheiss of Byrne, Indiana, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ernest, Jr., and Myron's five brothers, and five of his sisters and their spouses.

In addition to being a homemaker during her married life, Jeanne was active in Eastern Star for many years and had served as a Deputy Grand Matron in 1955-56. Jeanne went back into the workforce in the 1960's as an executive secretary at Hartzell Lumber in Piqua, and before retiring she was the CETA (employment) program administrator in Champaign County.

Always a lover of music, Jeanne especially enjoyed singing in church and ministry choirs, as well as leading them and doing solo work and writing Gospel songs. She also enjoyed providing accompaniment on piano or organ whenever there was a need, and she was a tremendous inspiration in encouraging her children to develop their abilities to bless the household of God.

Jeanne became an avid walker, thanking God that He had inspired her to begin a daily walking program at age 65 when she realized she was having trouble getting out of her easy chair. This faithful walking coupled with her claiming God's promise that He desires His children to prosper and be in health (llI John 2) is what she credited her long life and good health. She enjoyed walking 5K's at Dorothy Love and in later years relished the privilege of handing out the trophies with words of congratulation and encouragement. From childhood, Jeanne was a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Since 1973 she was a faithful follower of The Way Ministry, for which she was so thankful for teaching her Romans 10:9 and 10. Confessing these verses gave her the assurance that she did not have to wonder any longer whether or not she was born again. As her heavenly Father's child, Jeanne was convinced that she would indeed go to heaven, because she had confessed those verses and had manifested God's gift of holy spirit.

A recognition service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 12, in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio, with Dr. Chandler Greene presiding. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Jeanne has donated her body to the Wright State University School of Medicine.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dorothy Love Retirement Community Life Care Fund, 3003 W. Cisco Road, Sidney OH 45365, or Miami County Hospice, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

