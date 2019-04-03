COOKEVILLE, TENN. — Jeffery Greg Dye, 57, of The Shady Grove Community of Cookeville, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 24, 1961, in Piqua Ohio to the late Kenneth Herman and Dolores (Agenbroad) Dye.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Phillips Dye of the Shady Grove Community. He is also survived by three sisters Kathy (Mark) Grau, Joni Dankworth, Lori (David) Dill all of Piqua Ohio, one brother Dennis (Liz) Dye of Medford, Oregon and brother-in-law Otis Bowman of The Shady Grove Community, Cookeville, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his sister Lisa Bowman of The Shady Grove Community of Cookeville, Tennessee.

He was a lifelong general laborer. His wishes of cremation are being honored with a memorial service to be held at a later date in Tennessee.