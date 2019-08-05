PIQUA — Jeffery S. Gasson, age 60, of Piqua, passed away August 2, 2019 at 1:17 A.M. at Upper Valley Medical Center ER, Troy, OH.

He was born March 5, 1959 in Piqua, OH to the late Herman C. and Dorothy (Penny) Gasson.

He married Glenna S. (Hahn) Gasson February 4, 1980 in Piqua, OH. She survives.

He is also survived by one daughter: Leigh (Brian) Shilt, Brookville, OH; one son: Jeffery (Ashlee) Gasson, Jr., Troy, OH; one brother: Randy Gasson, Piqua, OH; one sister: Linda (Joe) Hayes, Sidney, OH; two grandchildren: Bailey Favorite, and Rylee Gasson.

He was preceded in death by one sister: Cathy Elliott.

Jeffery was a graduate of Piqua High School. He was a former member of the Piqua Moose Lodge, the Piqua Eagles and the Piqua Fish and Game. He enjoyed playing bingo, collecting baseball cards, fishing and working on cars. He formerly worked at Minster Machine and F&P America as a technician.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Chris Daum officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 12-2 P.M. at the funeral home.

