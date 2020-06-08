Jeffrey Binkley
TIPP CITY — Binkley, Jeffrey T. age 47 of Tipp City, OH passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born December 1, 1972 in Troy, OH to Michael R. and Alvena "Janie" {Miller} Binkley. He is preceded in death by his father, Michael and grandparents, Alvin and Odetta Miller. He is survived by his mother, Janie Binkley, Tipp City, OH, son, Jeffrey M. Binkley, Troy, OH, daughter, Cami Cromwell, Huber Heights, OH, ex-wife, Chris Binkley, Troy, OH, half-sister, Jerrica Caplinger, Kentucky, uncles, Lowell Miller, Troy, OH, Jeff Miller, Tipp City, OH and Robert (Sue) McPherson, Tipp City, OH.

Jeff was an auto mechanic for AAA, Troy, OH and for Rodney Rousch Racing. He was a huge NASCAR and Kevin Harvick fan. Jeff was a member of the American Legion Post #586, Tipp City and participated in the dart league at the post. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with family.

Funeral service 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME 327 W Main St. Tipp City, OH; Reverend Steve Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Garden, Vandalia, OH. Visitation 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations toward funeral expenses may be given to his mother, Janie Binkley. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com



Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
