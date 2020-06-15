COVINGTON — Jennifer E. "Jennie" Anthony, 59, of Covington, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at her residence.

She was born March 12, 1961, in Piqua, to the late Roy and June (Keeler) Winks.

She married Donald R. "Don" Anthony on December 6, 1996, and he survives.

Jennie will also be missed and remembered by her daughters, Niki Jo (Aaron) Watson of Piqua and Christina Renee Vankirk of Covington; a granddaughter, McKenna Watson; her twin sister, Jackie (Jeff) Elsner of St. Paris; and her brother, Scott (Kelly) Winks of Sidney.

Jennie was a 1979 graduate of Covington High School, where she was in the National Honor Society. Before her illness, she had most recently worked for Subway in Piqua. Jennie enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, and just being outside.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Miami Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. Co. Rd. 25-A, Troy, OH 45373.

