TROY — Jeremy Scott May, age 45, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1974 in Troy to Diana Gee (Terry) Petty of Troy and Rick (Penny) May of Huber Heights.

In addition to his parents, Jeremy is survived by siblings: Angela (Kevin) Foy of Sidney, Sunnie (Marcus) Bradley of Piqua; Jason (Jennifer) Godsey of Piqua and Eric Brandon (Tana) May of Verona; and a host of nieces and nephews. Jeremy was preceded in death by one brother: Nathan Godsey; and grandparents: Maxwell and Marmetta May and Sonny and Emma Gee.

Jeremy attended Troy schools. He was a avid gamer and loved music. Jeremy was very empathetic to other peoples needs.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Southwestern Regional Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.