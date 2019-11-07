TROY — Jerry Elden Brown, age 78, of Troy passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Troy Rehabilitation Center. He was born on March 9, 1941 in Troy to the late Cletus Meyers and Virginia Imogene Brown.

Jerry is survived by siblings: Michael (Marcia) Burns of Piqua, James (Beverly) Burns, Jr. of Troy, Mary Anabelle Smith of Troy, Barbara Crabtree of Troy and Orest (Elizabeth) Burns of Huntsville, TX. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister: Virginia May Fyffe.

Jerry proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. He was a 50 years member of Fraternal Order of Eagles 971 in Troy. Jerry retired from Hobart Corporation.

Memorial service will be held at 1PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home. Family and friends may call from 11AM-1PM prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Troy.

