GREENVILLE — Jerry Flint age 70, of Greenville passed away at 6:30 AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence.

Jerry was born March 14, 1949, in Dayton to the late Harold & Helen Marie (Marsden) Flint. In addition to his parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by a son; and brother, Ronald Flint.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Evaun (Deitsch) Flint whom he married March 19, 2005; 2 children; 4 step-children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, David & Cindy Flint of Covington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Greenville where he served as an Elder.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 6688 Ludy Rd. Greenville with Elder Allen Preuss officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses at the local Kingdom Hall.

Arrangements are entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville.

