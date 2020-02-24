TROY — Jerry G. Young, age 85, of Troy, OH; formerly of Enon, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Brookdale of Troy, OH.

He was born on October 8, 1934 in Fraziers Bottom, WV to the late Ivan and Geraldine Young.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 34 years: Vonda (Strunk) Young; son: Mark Young of Norwich, VT; stepdaughter: Jill (Eric) Weaver of Troy, OH; stepson: Kurt (Heather) Shaffer of Arcanum, OH; daughter: Lisa Jones of Dayton, OH; grandchildren: Molly and Griffin Young of Norwich, VT; Hannah and Chase Weaver of Troy, OH; Olivia, Madelyn and Haleigh Shaffer of Arcanum, OH and Hayden (Briana McCarty) Young of Norwich, VT; great grandchild: Hazel Young of Norwich, VT; sister: Darlene (Phil) Geyer of Winfield, WV; brother: Norman (Krystal) Young of Buffalo, WV; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife: Patricia Lou (Cutlip) Young his wife of 21 years.

Jerry was a graduate of Marshall University. He served his country in the US Army from 1954 – 1957 during the Korean War. He was employed as an engineer with Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Litton Industries and Northrop Grumman. Jerry enjoyed golfing, woodworking, boating and fishing with the grandkids.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Riverside Chapel in Troy. Family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM on Thursday. Military rites will be provided at the Chapel. Private interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park Cemetery in Springfield, OH at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.