TIPP CITY — Jerry H. Cobb, age 73, of Tipp City died on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Born September 15, 1945 in Jamestown, Tennessee to Grover and Cassie (McDonald) Cobb.

Jerry proudly served his country in the Vietnam Era in the United States Marine Corps from 1963-1967.

He retired from DELCO Moraine division of General Motors, where he was a tool and die maker.

He was a 1963 graduate of Vandalia High School a long time member of the Tipp City Fire Department and EMT and Paramedic.

A member of the Tipp City VFW Post #4615. Jerry loved word games and enjoyed watching hummingbirds.

He especially loved his precious cat Jada.

Preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother, Perry Cobb and sister, Beverly Cromes.

Surviving Jerry are his loving wife of 52 years Janice (Martin) Cobb, his children, Julie (David) Pottenger, and Jai (Jodi) Cobb, both of Troy, one grandson, Joshua Cobb. Also surviving are brothers, Jim (Kathy) Cobb, Texas and Dave (Michelle) Cobb, Troy and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W Main St, Tipp City, OH 45371 with Pastor Rachel Kuhn officiating. Visitation from 4:00-7:00 pm until time of service at the church. Burial will be held at a later date in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Jerry to Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City.

Condolences may be left at www.fringsandbayliff.com.