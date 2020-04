Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST MILTON — Jerry L. Hall Jr, age 56, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born May 28, 1963 to Jerry L. Hall Sr & Darlene Sue (Ford) Purk in Dayton, Ohio. Per Jerry's request, no services will be held. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.



